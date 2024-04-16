Netflix Horror Fantasy Series Must Get Season 2, Near Perfect Season 1 Needs To Be Seen

As the Netflix original series’ title would suggest, Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities was created and developed by legendary filmmaker Guillermo del Toro.

The show features a series of horror vignettes, each jam-packed with del Toro’s trademark blend of practical effects, off-beat humor, and gothic elements.

Over the course of the first eight episodes, the show has seen such massive stars as F. Murray Abraham, Rupert Grint, Kate Micucci, Crispin Glover, Martin Starr, and The Walking Dead‘s Andrew Lincoln.