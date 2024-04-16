Netflix Horror Fantasy Series Must Get Season 2, Near Perfect Season 1 Needs To Be Seen
Netflix has a long and storied history of canceling fan-favorite shows long before their time. Now, fans have begun to rally behind the hit Netflix original Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, demanding the show get a second season after the exemplary outing of the first batch of episodes. The show initially dropped its first eight episodes in October of 2022, and has not yet been officially renewed or cancelled by the streamer.
Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities
As the Netflix original series’ title would suggest, Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities was created and developed by legendary filmmaker Guillermo del Toro.
The show features a series of horror vignettes, each jam-packed with del Toro’s trademark blend of practical effects, off-beat humor, and gothic elements.
Over the course of the first eight episodes, the show has seen such massive stars as F. Murray Abraham, Rupert Grint, Kate Micucci, Crispin Glover, Martin Starr, and The Walking Dead‘s Andrew Lincoln.
Handpicked Directors And Cast
Netflix first announced the creation of Cabinet of Curiosities in 2018, with Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale, and Gary Ungar attached as executive producers. Guillermo del Toro provides a brief introduction to each of the stories, in an homage to legendary filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock’s 1962 variety show.
The Hellboy 2: The Golden Army filmmaker also served as a writer for each of the episodes, and hand-picked directors for the project, including The Babadook‘s Jennifer Kent, Mandy‘s Panos Cosmatos, and Twilight‘s Catherine Hardwicke.
Universal Praise For Cabinet of Curiosities
Despite Netflix’s perceived disinterest in producing new episodes, Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities has received near-universal praise from critics and audiences alike.
The series holds a staggering 93 percent certified fresh critic score on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes and has received nominations for a wide array of prestigious awards.
Among the awards, Cabinet of Curiosities has taken home major wins from the Art Directors Guild Awards and Primetime Emmys, in the categories of Excellence in Production Design for a Television Movie or Limited Series and Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program respectively.
Guillermo del Toro’s Schedule?
Of course, one key issue that may be preventing Netflix from green-lighting additional installments of Cabinet of Curiosities is Guillermo del Toro’s own busy schedule.
The filmmaker is already poised to helm two upcoming films with Netflix, including Frankenstein and The Buried Giant, as well as a wide array of non-Netflix outings.
Del Toro is listed as a director for at least 3 upcoming projects, and serves as a producer for several more, making him one of the busiest working filmmakers today.
Fans Want This Back
Regardless of del Toro’s schedule, Netflix subscribers worldwide would be overjoyed to see additional seasons of Cabinet of Curiosities on the horizon. For now, the streamer has not provided any updates regarding additional installments, and last year’s WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes likely didn’t help push the timeline along.
Streaming Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities
Still, hope isn’t completely dead. Guillermo del Toro seems to have a very positive working relationship with Netflix’s decision-makers, meaning he could likely pick the show back up whenever he has the time. For those interested, check out Netflix to stream episodes of Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities today.