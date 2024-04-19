Henry Cavill James Bond Trailer Racks Up Millions Of Views

By Brian Myers |

A recent trailer for the upcoming film Bond 26 has given hope to James Bond fans that their preferred choice, Henry Cavill, would be making his first appearance as 007.

So far, the trailer has been watched nearly 2.5 million times on YouTube, creating a fever pitch around one of the most highly anticipated films in years. Sadly, for those wanting The Witcher star to replace the role previously held by Daniel Craig, the trailer was constructed from the imagination of a fan and not an official release.

Check out the Henry Cavill James Bond trailer that’s pulling in huge numbers.

Daniel Craig first auditioned for the part of James Bond when the studio began producing the 2006 Bond film Casino Royale. Deemed too young for the part at the time, the role was ultimately given to Daniel Craig. Craig acted in four additional Bond films after he dazzled audiences in his debut as the intelligence agent, the most recent installment being 2021’s No Time to Die.

After the fake trailer was released, its creator KHStudios released a statement that admitted the clip was the combination of “meticulously incorporated various effects, sound design, AI technologies, movie analytics, and other elements to bring my vision to life.”

The Henry Cavill James Bond trailer was purely for artistic purposes

The creator stated that the project was purely for artistic purposes so that the public could see firsthand the talents and abilities they have in that realm. But fantasy or not, seeing Henry Cavill as James Bond seemed so realistic that it had many people fooled.

As it stands, who will be cast in the next film has not been determined. Though many fans would love to see Henry Cavill secure a part, unconfirmed rumors have signaled that the next James Bond is Aaron Taylor-Johnson. But as no official word has been spoken by the film’s producers this still leaves many Cavill fans hopeful.

In a recent interview, Henry Cavill was asked on The Rich Eisen Show if there was hope for the actor to bring his skills to the next James Bond. He sounded as aloof as his fans.

Telling the host that all he has heard is rumors, his statement didn’t really give much hope for the actor landing the role. He also indicated that he might be a bit long in the tooth for playing James Bond, a sad revelation given that he was told he was too young 18 years ago.

Henry Cavill admitted that he might be a bit too old to play James Bond

Henry Cavill has a full slate of film projects that will keep him busy, James Bond or not. He is starring in the latest Guy Ritchie film, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. The film is being heralded as a WWII action picture that might be one of Ritchie’s best endeavors to date.

If Henry Cavill plays the next James Bond, he would be the seventh to portray 007 in a feature film. Sean Connery first assumed the role in the 1962 film Dr. No, and went on to reprise it in five additional films.

George Lazenby has the distinction of playing Bond the least number of times (once, in 1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service), followed by Timothy Dalton’s two appearances as Bond in The Living Daylights and License to Kill.