How AI Could Create An Economic Sci-Fi Dystopia

By Jeffrey Rapaport |

Every technology has advantages and disadvantages; artificial intelligence (AI) is no different. Slated to transform the nature of work and employment, perhaps heralding a new era of efficiency and innovation, the technology nonetheless represents real risks to job security everywhere.

From driving trucks to diagnosing diseases, artificial intelligence systems may well perform tasks we reflexively associate with human labor. What could eventuate is more than widespread job displacement across multiple sectors; rather, it’s an economic tsunami displacing millions.