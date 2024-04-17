The Sci-Fi Horror Space Epic On Streaming Is A Violent Cult Classic

The plot of Event Horizon centers on a titular starship that has disappeared into the void of space while embarking upon an intergalactic adventure in the year 2047. The ship utilizes an experimental new technology, which bends space-time itself around the vessel, in order to progress through the stars at hyper-speed. After engineers lost contact with the ship back on Earth, they received a horrifying distress signal, containing shrieks of suffering and voices of the crew begging for help.

A search and rescue mission is launched to locate the ship, with the Event Horizon’s original engineer and designer aboard, alongside Captain S.J. Miller. Along with a crew of capable astronauts, the pair board a ship called the Lewis and Clark, and brave the vacuum of deep space in order to locate and rescue any survivors. When members finally find and board the lost spaceship, they are greeted by a scene of a horrific massacre, with blood and viscera strewn throughout the interior.