The Stephen King Classic That Still Needs Its Best Adaptation

Stephen King’s novel version of The Stand begins in the Mojave Desert, where a secret Department of Defense lab has created a deadly strain of influenza to use as a biological weapon. Due to a breach of protocol by a security guard, the virus makes its way into the world, resulting in a global pandemic. The virus, dubbed “Captain Trips,” wipes out most of humanity, leaving survivors to navigate a societal collapse and rising incidents of violence.

Readers of Stephen King’s The Stand are eventually introduced to Stuart Redman, who is immune to the virus. However, he is forcibly held at a lab in Covington, Vermont, where scientists hope to create a cure for his immunity. When most of the staff dies, Redman escapes and meets sociology professor Glen Bateman and his dog Kojak. The pair later runs into pregnant college student Frannie Goldsmith, teenager Harold Lauder, and pop singer Larry Underwood.