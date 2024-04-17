Jurassic World Franchise Stops Other Dinosaur Blockbusters From Happening, We Need A Dino Revolution

And at least in my mind, the question naturally arises: what sorts of dinosaur-themed films are we denied due to Jurassic’s cinematic monopoly?

It’s both easy and fun to imagine the possibilities.

For instance, almost anything unconstrained by the family-friendly confines of the dominant franchise is tantalizing indeed. Simply picture a decidedly R-rated dinosaur film, much darker than Jurassic World, in which the beasts are rendered with unflinching accuracy, and each bite into unfortunate victims is depicted in all its horrible glory, revealing the true monstrosity of dinosaurs–that would be something.

In fact, given how horrific dinosaurs would be to see and interact with in real life, it’s worth considering the merits of an earnestly attempted horror movie about them.