The Lost ’80s Guardians Of The Galaxy That Was Supposed To Be A Sci-Fi Epic

Jason and his partner, Roscoe (Michael D. Roberts), are captured after botching the mission and are about to be castrated and lobotomized by the Templars. Instead, Princess Karina (Mary Crosby), whom Jason had originally intended to kidnap, has other things in mind. Karina’s father went missing while searching for the mysterious “Seventh World,” so she recruits the Ice Pirates to help her track him down.

The Seventh World is said to possess massive reserves of water, which leads to the primary source of conflict in The Ice Pirates. The Templars of Mithra have a monopoly over the universe’s water supply, making them extremely powerful. Should Karina locate the mysterious planet and her father, the Templars’ power will be jeopardized.