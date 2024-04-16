Other Adaptations Need To Follow Fallout In One Unique Way

Fallout follows three characters on convergent paths in the wastelands of a world devastated by nuclear wars. The three protagonists are Lucy, the vault dweller, Maximus the Brotherhood of Steel squire, and The Ghoul. The characters all end up seeking the same scientist, causing their separate journeys to become linked.

None of the central characters or plot points are adapted from the games. Instead, it’s the setting that connects the show to the larger Fallout universe. The Vaults, Brotherhood of Steel, The Enclave, and various mutated creatures are all straight out of the games, putting the show firmly in the same continuity as the games while telling an entirely new story. It feels like the games thematically and aesthetically but treads new narrative ground.