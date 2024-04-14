The Best 1980s Sci-Fi Horror Thriller You’ve Never Seen Might Be Totally Forgotten, Quentin Tarantino Calls It One Of His Favorites

The Sender unfolds with the discovery of a young man (Ivanek), disoriented and amnesiac, attempting to drown himself on the shore of a lake. Labeled as “John Doe #83,” he is admitted to a mental hospital under the care of psychiatrist Dr. Gail Farmer (Harrold). As John’s peculiar behaviors surface, including the projection of his dreams onto others, Dr. Farmer delves deeper into his psyche, uncovering a web of suppressed memories and psychic abilities.

Amidst visions of a haunting maternal figure and the relentless pursuit of his own demise, John’s telepathic powers spiral out of control. Dr. Farmer’s attempts to understand and aid him are met with skepticism from her colleagues, culminating in a risky electroshock therapy session. However, as the truth of John’s past begins to surface, the boundaries between reality and illusion blur, leading audiences to a climactic showdown at the end of The Sender.