Cold Case Reboot In The Works At CBS With Original Creator

Meredith Stiehm is writing the script for the Cold Case reboot and executive producing with Jerry Bruckheimer for Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Kristie Anne Reed for Warner Bros TV and CBS Studios. However, apparently, negotiations between Warner Bros TV and CBS are slow, and the two are not close to making a deal on the series. There also aren’t any cast members attached to the project outside of the rumored talks with Pino.

Casting for the Cold Case reboot won’t begin until a deal between the two studios is made. Deadline reports that the two are facing similar issues that occurred when negotiating a renewal for Warner Bros TV’s East New York series, with additional streaming rights being a particular sticking point of the deal. The talks for this series fell through after months, so it may be a while before the Cold Case reboot is officially pushed through.