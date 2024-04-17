Kaiju No. 8 Sci-Fi Anime Is A Brilliant Twist On Godzilla

REVIEW SCORE

One Punch Man is the first anime that comes to mind if you’re looking for a comparison in tone as, like that series, Kaiju No. 8 also seems like it will be readily subverting or poking fun at some tired shonen tropes. It’s definitely one of the more refreshing anime debuts I’ve seen so far this year, and if it can keep up the good times, I could see it being one of 2024’s best series. Of course, the episode ends on a pretty massive cliffhanger, which you’ll know about if you’re familiar with the manga or if you’ve watched the trailers, but it definitely promises things are only going to get more interesting from here.

If you’re a kaiju fan, a fan of humor, or appreciate stylish anime, I can confidently say you’ll enjoy the first episode of Kaiju No 8. You can check it out now over on Crunchyroll. You can catch new episodes as they are released every Saturday.