Star Trek’s Most Underrated Series Became Great By Ignoring Gene Roddenberry

To understand the significance of DS9 making the Klingons bad guys again, we need to revisit one of Gene Roddenberry’s wilder ideas for The Next Generation. At first, he was obsessed that the new show should distance itself from The Original Series as much as possible, and he originally didn’t even want the Klingons (or the Romulans) to appear at all. He eventually relented because TNG writers wanted to put Worf in the show, and the franchise creator liked this character as a symbol of the peace that the Federation and Klingons now enjoyed.