One Punch Man Live-Action Film Coming From Rick And Morty Creator

Reports from 2022 indicated that Fast & Furious filmmaker Justin Lin would be attached to direct the One Punch Man adaptation, though there have been no updates on this front since then. Regardless, Lin is listed as a producer on the film and is expected to work closely with Dan Harmon and Heather Anne Campbell as they construct the screenplay in the coming months. With the comedic writing of Rick and Morty, combined with the over-the-top action direction of the Fast & Furious saga, this One Punch Man feature film has the potential to be the greatest live-action manga adaptation ever made.