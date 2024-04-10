Alison Brie Gives Community Fans The Best Script Report Possible

While not much is known about the script Alison Brie gave her Community movie stamp of approval. In addition to confirming the existence of the completed Community script, she said simply, “I’ve read the script and it’s so funny.”

The Alison Brie Community update comes from an episode of Watch What Happens Live on which Brie was a guest.

Originally airing on NBC, Community was a hit in the late 2000s and early 2010s. The show centered around a quirky study group at Greendale Community College, following their wacky adventures. It set itself apart with clever, often meta, comedy and frequent parodies of other genres.