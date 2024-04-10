Demon Slayer Season 4 Hashira Training Arc Revealed, Watch The Stunning First Look Right Now

By Jason Collins |

The next arc of the Demon Slayer anime is almost here, and Season 4 will begin exclusively streaming on Crunchyroll starting May 1, with weekly releases following the series premiere. English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu dubs for Demon Slayer Season 4 will be produced and released at a future date.

What makes this announcement exciting is the fact that Demon Slayer Season 4 is supposed to adapt the Hashira Training arc from the manga, which is not only the penultimate arc in the series but also one of the most exciting ones. As seen in the trailer, the viewers can expect to see the protagonist, Tanjiro, undergoing tough training under top demon slayers, the Hashira. This training is focused on improving their combat skills, learning new techniques, and mastering special breathing methods, all in preparation for the final battle.

Demon Slayer Season 4 premieres on Crunchyroll on May 1.

Considering just how bloody the final battle of the Demon Slayer manga is, it’s really important for the anime to fully establish its characters before the final fight breaks out. This means that the upcoming Demon Slayer Season 4 will allow each of the Hashira to shine for a bit, thus allowing the audiences to get better acquainted with the characters and their progression. This approach to storytelling should keep the audience entertained and invested in the story, all throughout the final battle.

The upcoming Demon Slayer Season 4 is going to be action-packed with intense battles and unique challenges as the demon slayers face the tough nature and the inherent dangers of their training. Of course, the anime might also introduce new characters that are supposed to add more depth to the adaptation of a rather short training arc. That’s right–fans around the globe have expressed concerns regarding the upcoming season’s length and number of episodes it might contain.

The manga Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge.

As per Demon Slayer Season 4’s IMDb page, the new season is supposed to have 11 episodes. However, if we take into account that the series previously adapted two manga chapters per episode and the fact that the Hashira training storyline spans only nine chapters of the manga, the episode count listed on IMDb isn’t likely to happen. We’re probably looking at a 6-episode season (speculation), or the showrunners plan to stretch the arc from the manga to accommodate the episode count.

The former explanation is actually the most likely one; a smaller episode count could explain how Demon Slayer Season 4 was able to come out relatively quickly after Season 3’s conclusion. Of course, this is all speculation on our part since the official information regarding episode count and season length wasn’t shared with the public. Whatever the case might be, we won’t have to wait for much longer to find out; as mentioned at the beginning, the series is scheduled to premiere on May 12, 2024.

