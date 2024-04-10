The Crow Remake Hit With Delay, Doomed To Be A Flop?

Based on the 1989 James O’Barr comic book of the same name, both versions of The Crow tell the story of Eric Draven, a man who is killed and brought back to life to avenge his murder and the death of his girlfriend.

The official synopsis of the remake indicates that it will follow the same basic story as the original. The similarities will draw more comparisons to the original, which could backfire if it doesn’t match the iconic style of the 1994 movie.