The Netflix True Crime Paranoid Documentary That Works Better Than Most Movies

At the heart of Wormwood lies the mystery of Frank Olson, an American scientist ensnared in the web of Cold War-era secrecy and intrigue. Frank Olson’s tale is one of tragedy and suspicion, beginning with his association with a secret government biological warfare program at Fort Detrick, Maryland. However, it is the events surrounding his mysterious death in 1953 that catapults his story into the realm of the extraordinary.

Nine days after being secretly dosed with LSD by his CIA superiors as part of the notorious Project MKUltra, Frank Olson plummeted to his death from a New York City hotel window. First labeled an accident, then later ruled as a suicide, subsequent investigations have unearthed layers of deception and cover-ups, fueling speculation of murder. Wormwood weaves together interviews, archival footage, and live-action reenactments to unravel the complex tapestry of Frank Olson’s life and death.