Molly Ringwald Not a Fan of The Breakfast Club Character Relationship

They share some marijuana—we’ll let you guess who smuggled it into detention—they go around breaking a ton of rules along the way, and they all dance in the school library. According to the original script for The Breakfast Club, Claire was the only character who was supposed to get up and dance around, but Molly Ringwald also revealed that she didn’t like the idea of being the only character dancing, mainly because she wasn’t confident in her dancing skills. Hughes then made all the characters dance, but the scene is still everything you’d expect it to be—embarrassing.