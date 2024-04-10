Netflix Ripley Complaints Prove There Is No Hope For The Future

Viewers’ complaints about the black-and-white filming of Netflix’s Ripley dominate online forums. However, many of these are just personal preferences and don’t hold water. One of the viewers on social media stated, “I didn’t last the first episode. The cinematography is so annoying.” Black and white cinematography is incredibly powerful. Remember the classics like Seven Samurai or Schindler’s List. Is neo-noir not allowed in 2024? These films have used the absence of color to their benefit, creating an unforgettable visual experience.

Another viewer added, “Why on earth is Ripley filmed in black and white? Totally killed it for me.” The choice behind this visual aspect is there to set the atmosphere and increase the psychological tension, which is at the show’s core. The director, Steve Zallian, has explained his decision stemmed from the evocative black and white photograph gracing the cover of his Ripley novel.