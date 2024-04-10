The Must-See Historical Drama Like Nothing You’ve Ever Seen
The Peasants isn’t your typical period piece. This 2023 animated historical drama, adapted from the Nobel Prize-winning novel by Władysław Reymont, will take you to rural Poland at the brink of the 20th century. Directed by the creative team behind Loving Vincent, DK Welchman, and Hugh Welchman, The Peasants stuns you through its visuals and story.
The Peasants Is A Visual Masterpiece
The film follows Jagna (played by Kamila Urzędowska), a beautiful young Polish woman whose life takes a dramatic turn due to her forbidden love for Antek (played by Robert Gulaczyky), the son of the richest man in the village, Maciej (Mirosław Baka). Set against the backdrop of changing seasons, Jagna’s actions will set the village in motion.
In The Peasants, Jagna’s every action is viewed through the lens of a deeply misogynistic society, which isn’t quite a surprise if we remember where the film is set. Once her secret affair with Antek is exposed, the blame falls solely on her. She is quickly scapegoated by the village even for problems beyond her control, blaming her for the complete misfortune that has befallen the village.
This period drama doesn’t shy away from trying to destroy Jagna both mentally and physically, but she endures everything thrown at her.
Technique Called Painted Animation
I don’t want to reveal much of the story, but let me just tell you that Jagna, in her final act of defiance, walks away with her head held high. However, it is not just the dramatic story that will keep you watching The Peasants, but how it is told.
This is what I meant when I said that the film will stun you visually. Unlike traditional animation, the film uses a technique called painted animation, which DK Welchman and Hugh Welchman brought to life in their previous effort, Loving Vincent.
Five Years In Production With A Hundred Painters
The production of the film lasted five years. It was first shot with the actors, but then more than a hundred painters in four studios in Poland, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Serbia painted oil paintings based on the shots, which became frames in the film. One more thing was needed for the film to be made. Animators then did their part to incorporate the paintings seamlessly into the whole film. According to the production team, the artists spent over 200,000 hours on the project in total.
Beauty of Poland
The Peasants’ visual beauty isn’t just an aesthetic choice. It serves as a tool to deepen the impact of the film. The oil paintings capture the breathtaking beauty of the Polish countryside, but they are also a counterpoint to the story and its horrendous moments. The colors in the paintings highlight the raw emotions on Jagna’s face but also create a mesmerizing effect, where, at times, I thought the film was a 3D effort.
Award-Winning Film
The Peasants premiered at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival in September 2023. It continued to garner international attention, being invited to the 28th Busan International Film Festival’s “Flash Forward” section.
The film’s homecoming arrived on October 13th, 2023, when Next Film released it in Polish cinemas. The Peasants quickly captured the hearts of Polish audiences and became a critical and commercial success.
Polish Box Office History
The film achieved phenomenal box office success, setting a record for the biggest opening weekend of a Polish film in 2023, surpassing Agnieszka Holland’s Green Border. Within days, admissions soared past 500,000, and within a month, it solidified its position as the most popular Polish release of 2023, exceeding 750,000 viewers by the end of October, ultimately becoming a cultural phenomenon by surpassing one million admissions in Polish cinemas.
Homage To A Bygone Era
REVIEW SCORE
The Peasants isn’t just a film. It is an homage to the bygone era, and the painted animation will leave a lasting impression on you long after the credits roll. If you are looking for a visually stunning and emotional period piece with a strong female lead, The Peasants is a must-watch and you can do that on Amazon, Apple TV, and others. It’s a 4.5 out of 5 stars for me, and a definite recommendation.