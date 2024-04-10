The Must-See Historical Drama Like Nothing You’ve Ever Seen

The film follows Jagna (played by Kamila Urzędowska), a beautiful young Polish woman whose life takes a dramatic turn due to her forbidden love for Antek (played by Robert Gulaczyky), the son of the richest man in the village, Maciej (Mirosław Baka). Set against the backdrop of changing seasons, Jagna’s actions will set the village in motion.

In The Peasants, Jagna’s every action is viewed through the lens of a deeply misogynistic society, which isn’t quite a surprise if we remember where the film is set. Once her secret affair with Antek is exposed, the blame falls solely on her. She is quickly scapegoated by the village even for problems beyond her control, blaming her for the complete misfortune that has befallen the village.

This period drama doesn’t shy away from trying to destroy Jagna both mentally and physically, but she endures everything thrown at her.