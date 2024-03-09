Netflix Medical Drama Is The Next Suits
Last year, Suits was streamed for 57.7 billion minutes, making it the most-streamed show across any platform. But Harvey Specter better look out because another show on the block is aiming to take over as the most-binged series for 2024. The medical drama, The Resident, which aired for six seasons on Fox, is now on Netflix.
The Resident Is Exploding In Popularity
The Netflix Effect is the name given to a series that gains a sudden resurgence of popularity after it’s added to the streaming platform’s expansive library. This happened with shows like You, Gilmore Girls, Ballers, and Gossip Girl. It also happened with Suits, and now, it seems it’s about to happen with The Resident.
Six Seasons
The Resident is the hottest show on Netflix right now. But it wasn’t always so well-loved. The series ran for six seasons before getting canceled and earned an average rating of 59 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and a score of 54 out of 100 on Metacritic. According to critics, the series is perfectly middle-grade, exactly as Suits was before its sudden popularity last year.
A Different Type Of Medical Drama
Created by Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore, and Roshan Sethi, The Resident isn’t just another medical drama. Like most medical series, it delves into the lives and duties of staff members at the fictional Chastain Park Memorial Hospital, but the show also offers a critical eye into the bureaucratic practices of the healthcare industry.
The Gilmore Girls Connection
At the heart of The Resident is Conrad Hawkins, portrayed by Matt Czuchry (you’ll remember him as Rory’s Yale boyfriend Logan in Gilmore Girls). As a senior resident internist and later chief resident, Hawkins navigates the complex dynamics of patient care, hospital politics, and personal relationships. Alongside him is Nicolette ‘Nic’ Nevin, played by Emily VanCamp, a nurse practitioner whose journey intertwines with Conrad’s personally and professionally.
A Brilliant Ensemble
The ensemble cast also includes Manish Dayal as Devon Pravesh, Shaunette Renée Wilson as Mina Okafor, Bruce Greenwood as Randolph Bell, and many others. Each character in The Resident brings a unique perspective to the challenges faced within the medical profession, from ethical dilemmas to personal sacrifices.
Beyond Medicine And Relationships
Throughout its six-season run, The Resident tackled a myriad of issues relevant to modern healthcare. From the exploitation of patients for financial gain to the personal toll that medical professionals endure, the series didn’t shy away from confronting uncomfortable truths.
Multifaceted Characters
One of The Resident’s strengths lies in its portrayal of multidimensional characters. Whether the ambitious Dr. Bell, grappling with his own mortality, or the resilient Mina Okafor, facing deportation amid her commitment to patient care, each character undergoes significant growth and transformation. The series also addressed real-world events, including the COVID-19 pandemic, offering viewers a glimpse into the challenges faced by frontline healthcare workers during times of crisis.
Critics Were Lukewarm
Despite running for six seasons, The Resident faced its share of criticism. Some viewers found the show’s portrayal of the healthcare industry to be overly sensationalized, while others questioned its accuracy in depicting medical procedures and protocols. However, for many fans, the series offered a compelling blend of drama, intrigue, and social commentary.
The Netflix Effect
It’s this intrigue and social commentary that’s making it such a popular show to stream now. Despite being canceled for loss in viewership, the series is quickly building back its fanbase. If you’re looking for something new to binge, try out The Resident on Netflix.