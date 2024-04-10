Civil War Director Says Controversial Sci-Fi Epic Is Just Reporting On American Battles And Conflicts

As the Associated Press article discusses, Garland’s films have a strange history of remaining prescient to the real world outside of their release. Garland penned the zombie film 28 Days Later back in 2002, which centers on the world-shattering concept of a viral pandemic, which was heavily used as a reference point during the actual COVID-19 pandemic of 2020. Before taking on Civil War, Garland’s directorial debut, Ex Machina, focused on artificial intelligence which had gotten so good at mimicking human interaction that the machine seemed human itself.

Now, Civil War has arrived in theaters, and presents something of a worst-case scenario for the political landscape of our ongoing election year. While the breakdown of modern society shown in the film couldn’t truly happen overnight, the film does offer insight into the fractured state of American politics, especially as we gear up for a rematch with the same candidates who sparred for the Oval Office in 2020.