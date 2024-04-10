Netflix Saving Canceled Fan-Favorite Series, Hope For Revival Sparks

Nevertheless, the licensing deal between the streamer giant and Lionsgate Television has made Heels’ 16 episodes available to air on Netflix. This deal has also sparked hope for a possible revival thanks to the immense popularity of the series it enjoyed during its two seasons run.

The acquisition of Heels isn’t random. The streamer giant has been actively pursuing the rights for Heels ever since it was canceled by Starz and for a good reason. Remember, Netflix has secured the rights to WWE’s flagship program, Monday Night Raw, which will premiere in January 2025 and Heels is a natural complement to the growing wrestling content library.