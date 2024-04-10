Marvel Fans Only Care About Continuity For The Worst Reasons

By Zack Zagranis |

Look under any social media post about Marvel’s recent decision to introduce a female Silver Surfer into the MCU, and you will see a lot of angry comments. Many of the Marvel fans who aren’t happy with the idea of a girl Surfer know they can’t get away with saying that female superheroes are inherently inferior to their male counterparts, so they instead try to make their gripe about comic book accuracy.

A closer look, however, reveals that most of these “fans” only get upset when Disney changes the comics to include more female and minority characters.