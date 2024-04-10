Daisy Ridley Deserves Her Star Wars Redemption

Star Wars fans have been hostile towards actors in movies they don’t personally enjoy, from Hayden Christensen to Kelly Marie Tran and, of course, Daisy Ridley. These actors deserve chances to continue their performances as the franchise continues. After all, Christensen, who was once detested by fans, is now frequently defended online.

Throughout the history of Star Wars, reappraisal has been constant. The prequel trilogy was divisive among fans on release, and even The Empire Strikes Back was famously panned upon release but is now widely considered the best film in the franchise. There’s no reason to think the sequel trilogy and its cast won’t fall into that same cycle of reevaluation to at least some degree.