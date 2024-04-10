Daisy Ridley Deserves Her Star Wars Redemption
Staring in the Star Wars sequel trilogy should have been an indisputable boon to Daisy Ridley’s career, but the controversy around the films and her character cast a shadow over her performance. Now, as the actress is slated to reprise her role as Rey in a new movie, it’s time she gets her much-deserved redemption. The new film will give Ridley another chance to win audiences over and redefine how her character is perceived.
“I suppose I feel more like I’m owning it. I suppose I owned it the first time. Basically, I’m an adult now.”Daisy Ridley in a recent interview for Empire Magazine
Daisy Ridley’s Acting Was Top Notch
While the sequel trilogy, and Rey in particular, was divisive, Daisy Ridley’s performance is rarely criticized. None of the common complaints about the character, from her power level to her lineage, reflect on Ridley as an actress. Her performance as Rey was fantastic throughout the sequel trilogy, and she deserves praise even from fans who dislike the movies she starred in.
Star Wars Is Notorious For Redemption
Star Wars fans have been hostile towards actors in movies they don’t personally enjoy, from Hayden Christensen to Kelly Marie Tran and, of course, Daisy Ridley. These actors deserve chances to continue their performances as the franchise continues. After all, Christensen, who was once detested by fans, is now frequently defended online.
Throughout the history of Star Wars, reappraisal has been constant. The prequel trilogy was divisive among fans on release, and even The Empire Strikes Back was famously panned upon release but is now widely considered the best film in the franchise. There’s no reason to think the sequel trilogy and its cast won’t fall into that same cycle of reevaluation to at least some degree.
A Chance To Bring Forth The New Jedi Order When Luke Couldn’t
There is plenty of creative room for a character like Rey in the ongoing Star Wars story. As the daughter of a powerful Sith embracing the ancient Jedi teachings, she is an interesting mirror to previous Skywalkers. The sequel trilogy skipped over Luke’s attempt at a new Jedi order, making that type of story fertile ground for Daisy Ridley and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy to explore.
It’s Time To Move On
The Rise of Skywalker came out seven years ago. It’s time for Star Wars fans to move on from the sequel trilogy and allow its actors to step back into the universe.
That means being open to Daisy Ridley, and other cast members, appearing in new movies within the universe without prejudiced criticism and harassment on social media. The next era of Star Wars will undeniably incorporate characters, actors, and ideas from the sequel trilogy, fans who aren’t open to that will surely be disappointed.
Give Daisy Ridley Another Chance
The new Star Wars film, which doesn’t have a title or release date yet, will see Daisy Ridley return as Rey Skywalker. While not much is known about the film, it will focus on Rey establishing a new Jedi Order, an exciting direction for the franchise. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, mostly known for her documentary work and as a director on Ms. Marvel, is set to direct the movie.
Regardless of how fans felt about The Last Jedi and The Last Skywalker, they should be receptive to Daisy Ridley’s return to Star Wars. The franchise has consistently been reappraised after initially divided opinions, and hated actors have eventually become beloved. Rey Skywalker and Daisy Ridley deserve the chance for that same redemption, but it will only work if fans go into her next movie with an open mind.