The Disney+ Bingeworthy Sitcom That Everyone Can Relate To

Though one could argue that Jonah and Amy are the main characters in Superstore, equal screen time is shared with the rest of the cast, giving the series a considerable amount of depth.

Garret McNeil (Colton Dunn) never fails to deliver the laughs while making inappropriate announcements over the store intercom, and Dina Fox (Lauren Ash) is one of those assistant managers with a power trip that you simply love to hate because she’s clearly overstepping her authority. Even if you’ve only worked for a week at a retail job, you’ve probably ran into somebody like Dina. Her domineering presence keeps Superstore rooted in reality despite some of the more insane plot points the series explores, like finding a human skeleton hidden inside the walls after a tornado rips through the store.