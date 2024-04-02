Steve Carell Never Won An Emmy For The Office And That’s A Crime

Indeed, in the pantheon of television comedy, what shows have left as indelible a mark as NBC’s The Office? A show that owes so much of its success to Carell’s unforgettable portrayal of Scott—the bumbling, often inappropriate, yet surprisingly tender-hearted manager of everybody’s favorite paper company. Undoubtedly, Steve Carell’s career-defining role showcased his incredible range and peerless comedic timing.

But despite being nominated six times for an Emmy, Carell never took home the award. Unacceptable.