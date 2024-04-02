Netflix Is Getting The Hottest Anime Series On The Planet
Netflix is about to get hit with a lot of new anime in the coming months, not the least of which is the massive hit anime Jujutsu Kaisen. Fresh off its record-breaking Crunchyroll Anime Awards wins, the first season of the series will hit the streamer before the end of 2024. Undoubtedly, this will introduce an even bigger audience of fans to the series, and it wouldn’t be surprising if it climbs into Netflix’s Top Ten during its debut week.
Jujutsu Kaisen Adaptation
Jujutsu Kaisen is an anime adaptation of the manga written and illustrated by Gege Akutami. The series takes place in a world where Cursed Energy courses through the bodies of all living things, leading to the birth of Curses, monsters that hurt humans. Humans who can control this energy are known as Jujutsu Sorcerers.
King Of Curses
Jujutsu Kaisen follows protagonist Yuji Itadori, who becomes host to the King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna, after consuming one of his fingers. This prompts an organization of Jujutsu Sorcerers to sentence him to death, only for the strongest sorcerer, Satoru Gojo, to step in and offer to train him.
The anime series is produced by MAPPA and has aired two seasons and a movie, while the manga is one of the best-selling manga series of all time.
Incredibly Popular
To say Jujutsu Kaisen is popular would be a vast understatement. As mentioned, the series won big at the latest Crunchyroll Anime Awards, taking home the Anime of the Year award alongside ten other wins. The honors are awarded by global popular vote, and this year’s ceremony received a whopping 34 million votes, showing anime’s continually growing global popularity.
Jujutsu Kaisen has even made its way to mainstream pop culture, with celebs like Megan Thee Stallion and Usher cosplaying Gojo. Licensing the series is surely going to be a big win for Netflix, which continues to improve and grow its anime offerings. And it’s just one of the major third-party anime additions the streamer has nabbed recently.
Netflix Adding More Anime
My Hero Academia, also one of the biggest manga and anime series in the world, also recently hit the platform.
The streamer also got the licensing for One Piece Film: Red, the biggest and most popular One Piece film to date. That one is less surprising, considering the streamer produced the massively successful live-action One Piece adaptation and has announced a remake of the original anime as well.
So Many Titles
If My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, and One Piece Film: Red weren’t enough, the streamer also recently added Black Clover and is reportedly getting Spy x Family, too.
That’s quite a lineup, and that’s not even considering the upcoming original anime the streamer is adding to its library. Later this month, the streamer will drop The Grimm Variations, which is an anime reboot of The Brothers Grimm tales designed by CLAMP and animated by WIT Studio.
Jujutsu Kaisen Will Stream On Netflix
Netflix is also dropping Baki Hanma vs Kengan Ashura and the final season of Beastars. So, Netflix has a lot of anime to look forward to soon.
It’s unclear when Jujutsu Kaisen will be hitting the platform, but stay tuned and we’ll keep you updated on this and other anime news.
Source: TechRadar