Netflix Is Getting The Hottest Anime Series On The Planet

Jujutsu Kaisen follows protagonist Yuji Itadori, who becomes host to the King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna, after consuming one of his fingers. This prompts an organization of Jujutsu Sorcerers to sentence him to death, only for the strongest sorcerer, Satoru Gojo, to step in and offer to train him.

The anime series is produced by MAPPA and has aired two seasons and a movie, while the manga is one of the best-selling manga series of all time.