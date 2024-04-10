Extinct Tiger Rediscovered After Incredible Clue Found By Scientists?

Decades of relentless hunting and habitat destruction led to the declaration of extinction for the Javan tiger in 2008. However, a glimmer of hope emerged in 2019 when a local resident and conservationist, Ripi Yanur Fajar, reported a sighting of what he believed to be a tiger in West Java. Joined by researcher Kalih Raksasewu and government employee Bambang Adryanto, they ventured to the site and discovered footprints and claw marks consistent with a tiger’s presence.

Along with the footprints and claw marks, they also found a crucial piece of evidence: a single strand of hair clinging to a fence, marking the first tangible sign of the Javan tiger’s potential survival. The hair sample underwent genetic analysis at Indonesia’s Biology Research Centre for National Research and Innovation (BRIN) to find out if it truly belonged to the extinct tiger.