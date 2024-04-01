Extinction Alert Issued For The World’s Rarest Mammal

Dr. Barney Long, senior director of conservation strategies at Re:wild, recently emphasized the situation’s urgency. “When species numbers drop to very low levels, they are intrinsically vulnerable to extinction,” he explained. “While traditional conservation approaches are valuable, there are no guarantees of success when numbers become critically low.”

“By combining forces with Colossal Biosciences, we hope to enhance the chances of recovery for species like the vaquita.” The vaquita, native to the Gulf of California, has been pushed to the brink of extinction due to entanglement in fishing gear and habitat loss. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the International Whaling Commission (IWC) issued an extinction alert.