William Shatner Nearly Returned To Star Trek As A Villain

After meeting with Manny Coto, William Shatner seemed keen on coming back to Star Trek (again), so why is it that we never saw Mirror Kirk make an appearance? Unsurprisingly, it all comes down to money: Shatner wanted a hefty amount to return as Kirk, and while the amount was less than Coto thought it would be, it was still more than Paramount was willing to pay. While that may sound like executives being cheap, Paramount claimed to have some numbers backing up their decision.