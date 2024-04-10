Beetlejuice 2 Reactions Have Us Actually Excited For Long-Awaited Sequel

Now, according to a report in Variety, the film has revealed a first look to audiences at CinemaCon, satisfying crowds far and wide. Keaton and the rest of the cast have continued to rave about Beetlejuice 2, which is on pace to release in theaters this September.

It has been over 36 years since the release of the cult classic original, which continues to play on television screens, drive-ins, and special events all over the country each Halloween.