The Best Netflix Sci-Fi Series Returns For Season 3 In Epic Look

Netflix dropped a trailer for Sweet Tooth Season 3 just recently, showcasing an epic ending to the show. The third and final season of Sweet Tooth, comprised of eight episodes, will start streaming on Netflix on June 6 this year, concluding the post-apocalyptic tale of Gus, a human-deer hybrid boy.

…Sweet Tooth Season 3 will start a new chapter in Gus' journey and split up the cast while also opening the door for more stories before finally closing them at the end of the season.

From what we know thus far, Sweet Tooth Season 3 has already concluded filming, which avoids continuity issues associated with child actors growing out of their roles. The recently released trailer shows off the series’ upcoming explosive finale and highlights Gus’ journey to Alaska following Abbot’s defeat at Gus’ former cabin in Yellowstone at the end of Season 2. With Abbot now defeated, the series will have to introduce a new antagonist, likely Helen Zhang, as teased during the Season 2 finale.

There are new cast members added to Sweet Tooth Season 3…

It’s also more likely to put more emphasis on the lore since the revelation that Gus might be able to control wild animals added more complexity to the narrative. Whatever the case might be, Sweet Tooth Season 3 will start a new chapter in Gus’ journey and split up the cast while also opening the door for more stories before finally closing them at the end of the season. This means that many of the faces we’ve seen in Season 2 are bound to appear again in Sweet Tooth Season 3.

Fortunately, there haven’t been any unexpected, behind-the-scenes cast exits or recastings since Season 2 concluded, so there’s really no reason for anyone to be missing. There are new cast members added to Sweet Tooth Season 3; Cara Gee has been confirmed to join the cast as Siana, and the same can be said for Ayazhan Dalabayeva as Nuke. Kelly Marie Tran’s casting as Rosie, an entirely new character for Season 3, has also been confirmed.

Sweet Tooth debuted to great critical acclaim in 2021 as an adaptation comic book, blending action, sci-fi, and fantasy elements in a rather unique way.

For those who aren’t acquainted with Sweet Tooth, the series awaiting its Season 3 is based on the comic book of the same name, set in the post-apocalyptic United States in the wake of a devastating viral pandemic. After the disease decimated the world’s population, some children began to be born with animal characteristics, and many are now afraid of the hybrids, believing that they’re the viral carriers. Following the murder of his father, young Gus embarks on a journey to find his mother and meets some rather interesting people along the way.

Sweet Tooth debuted to great critical acclaim in 2021 as an adaptation comic book, blending action, sci-fi, and fantasy elements in a rather unique way. The first season was a massive success for Netflix since it garnered overwhelmingly positive reviews for its family-friendly approach and storytelling without any cost to the story’s emotional power. The second season was much darker and definitely more intense, leading to the upcoming Sweet Tooth Season 3, which is, most likely, going to offer even greater things before it concludes its story.