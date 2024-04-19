Star Trek’s Best Hero Created To Avoid Adding Another Woman

According to Gerrold, “Gene had been badly burned by women” due to his “bitter divorce” from his first wife, Eileen, who “wanted half the money of Star Trek: The Next Generation.” Because of this, Gerrold claimed that Roddenberry “tends to generalize” and because seemingly “most of the women” he met were mean to him, Roddenberry got the “feeling that all women are mean, even though it’s not true.” Regardless of these disappointing Star Trek allegations, Roddenberry obviously went with the idea of adding Worf to the show, transforming the franchise forever.