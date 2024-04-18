Netflix Cancels The Witcher, Ends With Season 5 Henry Cavill Replacement

Besides Fishburne, Season 4 has cast Sharlto Copley, James Purefoy, and Danny Woodburn, who are set to portray the characters of Leo Bonhart, Skellen, and Zoltan, respectively. The first is an infamous bounty hunter, the second is a high-ranking spy from the novels, and Zoltan is a fan-favorite dwarf character from the novels and The Witcher video games. Unfortunately, we have no further details surrounding the upcoming Season 4 of Netflix’s The Witcher series, but we know that it is currently in active production, so more details will be unveiled in the coming months.

It’s not outside the realm of possibility for the upcoming Season 4 of Netflix’s The Witcher to drop sometime next year or for its premiere to coincide with the upcoming The Witcher 4 video game, whose release has been planned for 2026.