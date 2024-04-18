Netflix Cancels The Witcher, Ends With Season 5 Henry Cavill Replacement
Netflix just announced that The Witcher has been renewed for its fifth season, which will also be its last. It has been confirmed that Season 4 is now in active production, and it will film back to back with the announced final season of the series.
A New Geralt
Season 4 of Netflix’s The Witcher will feature Liam Hemsworth as the new lead, taking over the role of Geralt of Rivia from Henry Cavill, who exited the show at the end of Season 3. The Season 5 announcement came via X, when the show’s official page posted a short video of the Season 4 table read, which also included Hemsworth, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey, Cassie Clare, and Mahesh Jadu. The post also stated that Season 5 will bring “this epic show to a fitting conclusion.”
Is It Still The Witcher Without Cavill?
The cancelation isn’t really that surprising; Netflix’s The Witcher suffered issues due to alleged creative differences between Henry Cavill and the production team, which reportedly prompted Cavill’s exit from the show. Additionally, as Alex Kurtzman of Star Trek explained, it’s really difficult to keep any series alive in the modern era of streaming content since audiences are constantly bombarded by a range of different options competing for their attention.
Covering The Remaining Source Material
Upcoming Season 4 and Season 5 of Netflix’s The Witcher will cover the three remaining Witcher novels, Baptism of Fire, The Tower of Swallows, and Lady of the Lake, though no release date for either of the seasons has been shared with the fans. Season 3 ended with Continent-altering events in which Geralt, Ciri, and Yennifer get separated—as per Baptism of Fire—and Season 4, which continues the aforementioned literary installment, most likely follows the three of them as they’re trying to find their way back to one another.
Laurence Fishburne
From what we know so far, Laurence Fishburne is scheduled to join the cast in the upcoming season, assuming the role of Regis, a fan-favorite character from both the novels and the video games. The character is first introduced in Baptism of Fire as a world-wise barber-surgeon with a mysterious past. He joins Geralt on his journey, which is also going to happen in the upcoming season of Netflix’s The Witcher show.
More New Cast
Besides Fishburne, Season 4 has cast Sharlto Copley, James Purefoy, and Danny Woodburn, who are set to portray the characters of Leo Bonhart, Skellen, and Zoltan, respectively. The first is an infamous bounty hunter, the second is a high-ranking spy from the novels, and Zoltan is a fan-favorite dwarf character from the novels and The Witcher video games. Unfortunately, we have no further details surrounding the upcoming Season 4 of Netflix’s The Witcher series, but we know that it is currently in active production, so more details will be unveiled in the coming months.
It’s not outside the realm of possibility for the upcoming Season 4 of Netflix’s The Witcher to drop sometime next year or for its premiere to coincide with the upcoming The Witcher 4 video game, whose release has been planned for 2026.