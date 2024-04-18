Star Trek Showrunner Bringing Classic Sega Video Game To Life With New Series

Joe Chandler serves as showruuner and executive producer on Golden Axe, with Mike McMahon also handling producing duties. The pair will also co-write the first episode. Haruki Satomi, Shuji Utsumi, and Toru Nakahara from Sega, in addition to Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, and Toby Ascher of Original Film, will serve as executive producers.

Titmouse is the animation studio for the Golden Axe series, led by executive producers Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina. McMahan gained recognition for his work as a writer and executive producer on Rick and Morty and creator of the animated Star Trek: Lower Decks. Chandler, an executive producer on American Dad, has written for shows like Napoleon Dynamite.