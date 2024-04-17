Star Trek: Lower Decks Canceled For A Ridiculous Reason?

Then there’s the matter of Star Trek: Lower Decks. Paramount has been decidedly less talkative about the streaming numbers for this show, but fans never had much reason to worry about it before the show was unceremoniously canceled. The fandom was generally excited about each new episode and each season was better than the last, so where did it all go wrong?

Our theory begins with the fact that Lower Decks has always been designed as a short comedy series–its episodes were typically never longer than 30 minutes, with most of them being closer to the 23-minute mark. By comparison, Strange New Worlds is a longer show in the traditional Trek format, with episodes ranging from 46 to 62 minutes. Assuming that Paramount pays close attention to the streaming hours of each show when it comes to deciding what to renew and what to cancel, Lower Decks was always going to be at a disadvantage.