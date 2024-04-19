Violent Netflix Sci-Fi Thriller Is A Time Travel Modern Classic

Indeed, when it comes to Netflix titles available for your binging pleasure, Looper is a film that warrants a watch. Expect a thought-provoking and action-packed thriller that challenges expectations through innovative storytelling, a title rife with moral conundrums.

All of which culminates in a surprisingly deep, philosophical rumination on the big topics: fate, identity, and self-sacrifice.

Obviously, no one can fault Looper for lack of ambition.