Star Trek’s Shocking Reason For Resurrecting Its Best Villain

In short, the creators of Star Trek Into Darkness intensely debated the wisdom of bringing Khan back, and the decision to do so most certainly angered the fandom. Why, then, did they decide to bring Khan back instead of creating a new villain? According to Damon Lindelof, “We felt like we couldn’t avoid Khan… And in the act of avoiding him, it would be more difficult than just basically doing it and finally freeing our franchise of the only question that was really plaguing it.”

The Star Trek writer felt that the very possibility of Khan returning hung over this rebooted universe like the sword of Damocles, and he worried that not bringing the villain back might (ironically enough) hinder the creation of more original stories. “Until we did our version of Khan, we really felt like we could not move past it,” he said. Ironically, poor fan reception to the decision to bring Khan back is one of the contributing factors to why the sequel film Star Trek Beyond failed, prematurely ending a franchise that might have otherwise enjoyed a long life.