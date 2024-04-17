Bloody Slasher On Streaming Is One Of The Most Underrated Horrors Of The ’80s

The Burning went to the box office and bombed, failing to make back even half of its $1.5 million production budget. The market had become so saturated with similar films at that point (Happy Birthday to Me, Friday the 13th Part II, and so many others) that it impacted the box office draw. But in the years that followed, a slow build of fans transformed the movie into a cult classic.

Rightfully so. The eerie setting of an isolated summer camp is spooky enough. Adding in a human monster that is seeking bloody revenge makes it all the more so. The kill scenes are also notable, as Cropsy uses large shears to take care of his victims instead of the butcher knife or ax that other film killers employ.