Hugh Jackman’s Best Sci-Fi Movie Finally Getting Sequel?
Hugh Jackman is teaming up with Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy for Deadpool & Wolverine, but this isn’t the first time the actor has worked with the filmmaker. Their previous project was the 2011 sci-fi sports film Real Steel. Speaking at CinemaCon 2024, Levy said he hasn’t stopped thinking or talking about Real Steel 2.
We Won’t Let Him Forget
“We always talk about Real Steel 2,” Levy told those in attendance. Because the world won’t let us forget, and I’m glad for that.” While Levy’s words fell short of a definitive yes, there is a chance that Hugh Jackman could reprise his role as former boxer Charlie Kenton in Real Steel 2. The original movie has become quite popular in recent years due to its heartwarming underdog story.
Real Steel The Series
A Real Steel series entered development in 2022 for Disney+. However, updates about the progress of the project have been scarce since then. Levy, who serves as producer, previously stated that the series needed to find a showrunner and put together a writers’ room. While the 2023 Hollywood strikes could be cited as a reason for the pause, no official word has been given.
Real Steel
Released in 2011, Real Steel is based on the Richard Matheson short story “Steel.” It was published in the May 1956 edition of The Magazine of Fantasy & Science Fiction before being adapted into a Twilight Zone episode in 1963. Directed by Levy, the film tells the story of a former boxer, Charlie Kenton (Hugh Jackman), whose sport has been taken over by robots. So he works with his son to build their own robot.
Like Real Steel 2 and the Disney+ series, it took several years of development before production began on Real Steel in June 2010. The Hugh Jackman movie was filmed primarily in the U.S. state of Michigan. Special animatronic robots were built for the project. Motion capture technology was used to create the rodeo-style combat of computer-generated and animatronic robots.
Real Steel Made Money, But Didn’t Impress Critics
Real Steel was released in October 2011 and earned $299.3 million at the global box office. The Hugh Jackman movie received mixed reviews on Metacritic. However, critics via Rotten Tomatoes were kinder, with the movie still holding a 60 percent approval rating alongside a 73 percent audience score. The site’s general consensus says that while the story has a silly premise, it is still a good movie.
The Son
Hugh Jackman was last seen on the big screen in the 2022 drama The Son. Florian Zeller directed the movie from a script he co-wrote with Christopher Hampton. The film is based on Zeller’s 2018 stage play of the same name.
The cast also features the talents of Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, Zen McGrath, Hugh Quarshie, and Anthony Hopkins.
The Son follows Peter Miller (Hugh Jackman), whose life is thrown into chaos when his ex-wife (Laura Dern) shows up with their son, who has dropped out of school due to severe depression. Despite barely knowing Nicholas, Peter agrees to let him stay, hoping to be a good father. However, Peter’s attempts to bond with Nicholas are complicated by his refusal to acknowledge his part in his depression.