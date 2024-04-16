Hugh Jackman’s Best Sci-Fi Movie Finally Getting Sequel?

Released in 2011, Real Steel is based on the Richard Matheson short story “Steel.” It was published in the May 1956 edition of The Magazine of Fantasy & Science Fiction before being adapted into a Twilight Zone episode in 1963. Directed by Levy, the film tells the story of a former boxer, Charlie Kenton (Hugh Jackman), whose sport has been taken over by robots. So he works with his son to build their own robot.

Like Real Steel 2 and the Disney+ series, it took several years of development before production began on Real Steel in June 2010. The Hugh Jackman movie was filmed primarily in the U.S. state of Michigan. Special animatronic robots were built for the project. Motion capture technology was used to create the rodeo-style combat of computer-generated and animatronic robots.