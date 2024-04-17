The Expanse Aliens Are The Most Realistic And Terrifying In Sci-Fi

In retrospect, it’s an unsurprising feature of a series that–in both its literary and televised incarnations–earned global prestige for its intricate, impressive plot and scientific realism. Only a sci-fi universe so brilliantly executed, a space opera so persuasively wrought, delivers an alien concept so utterly alien it both parallels and surpasses our best and most avant-garde biological speculations here on Earth.

For those who haven’t read or watched The Expanse, the Ring-Builders are additionally referred to as the Gatebuilders and are far from your typical humanoid extraterrestrials. To fully qualify their unique and horrifying nature, a deep dive into the series’ lore is necessary–don your nerd hats, and let’s take the plunge.