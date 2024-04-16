The 1980s Fan-Favorite Gonzo Horror Classic That Needs An Adaptation Immediately

The Drive-In is the first of three novels in Lansdale’s series, and it successfully took everything an 80s kid loved about horror and wove them together to produce pages worthy of reading over and over again.

The book follows a group of young teens that are attending a horror film festival at the local drive-in theater. The boys set themselves up for a day of enjoying Night of the Living Dead, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, The Toolbox Murders, The Evil Dead, and others.

But the Orbit is no regular drive-in. The theater is a complex that is composed of six individual screens, each of which is six stories tall. There are enough parking spots at the Orbit for more than 4,000 cars, each space occupied as eager horror fans cram onto the property to see their favorite horror films.