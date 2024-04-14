The Sci-Fi Star Wars Ripoff On Disney+ Was The Most Expensive Film Ever Made

The Black Hole is a film that follows Kate McCrae (Yvette Mimieux), a scientist aboard the USS Palomino spaceship who comes across the USS Cygnus, a ship that was presumed missing and where her father had served as a crew member.

The crew of the USS Palomino board the ship to find Dr. Reindhardt (Maximilian Schell) and his faceless army, who look to be the first black hole explorers for humanity.