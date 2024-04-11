Tron: Ares Is Doomed To Fail For So Many Reasons

For one, the reported premise of Tron: Ares makes it seem like no one involved really understands what fans love about the Tron franchise. According to the film’s synopsis, the highly sophisticated AI program Ares is sent from the digital world to the human world on a dangerous mission. In other words, it seems like a lot of the movie won’t even take place in The Grid.

Look, I think the plotlines of Tron films are fun and entertaining enough, but the movies definitely lean on the vibes. The best part of these movies is exploring the unique and alien computer world of the Grid. If the movie isn’t taking place in the Grid, is Tron: Ares really even a Tron movie?

I’d love to be proven wrong here and find out that the movie is 90 percent in the Grid and 10 percent in the human world, but the premise sure makes it seem like it will be the exact opposite. We see plenty of the human world in ya know, the real world. So Tron: Ares taking us there just isn’t all that interesting of a concept.