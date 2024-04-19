Mariska Hargitay Stops Law And Order Shoot To Help Lost Child

After spotting Mariska Hargitay’s badge, the lost child assumed the actress was a real cop. The 60-year-old actress was filming a scene in Fort Tryon Park in Upper Manhattan and had to stop production to help the poor child find her parents.

According to a witness, the shoot was paused for 20 minutes while Mariska Hargitay helped the girl find her mother in Fort Tryon Park. It turns out that the actress truly embodies Capt. Olivia Benson, both on and off the screen.

Cameras, crew, and cast (including Mariska Hargitay’s scene partner, Ice-T) all had to wait for the actress to come back to set after finishing her good deed of the day. Luckily, it didn’t take long and in less than a half hour, the lost child was back with her mom.