The Real Life Simpsons House Is An Absolute Nightmare

The Simpsons home itself was a pretty simple structure from the outside, the designers at Kaufman and Broad commenting that it was just a “box-on-box” design that had a garage attached to it. The developers watched scores of episodes so that every interior detail could be perfect. This went beyond the shapes of doorways and the bright colors on the walls of each room.

The little details were really what made the Simpsons house seem authentic. Mouse holes were painted on walls, an oil stain painted on the driveway, Snowball II’s food dish was placed in the kitchen, and Bart’s treehouse was built in the backyard. The fridge contained cans of Duff beer (Mmmm, beer), Bart’s closet had a row of his shirt/shorts combo, and Lisa’s saxophone was leaning against her bed.