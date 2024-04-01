The Simpsons Should Have Ended With The Movie

By TeeJay Small |

The Simpsons is one of the most recognizable shows of all time, with numerous brand deals, T-shirt placements, and over 35 years airing on Fox.

For years, fans and critics alike have argued when the show will end, if ever, and offered their own takes on exactly what point in time would be best to finally lay the long-running cartoon to rest. For my money, the best time to close the chapter on the series before it spiraled into the lifeless husk that it is today would have been with the arrival of the 2007 film, The Simpsons Movie.