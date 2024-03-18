The Simpsons Ending Is Long Overdue And Might Not Even Matter Anymore

Whether the show gets renewed beyond the end of the 2024-2025 season remains to be seen. But with the ratings continuing to drop and without new fans being attracted to the series, The Simpsons just might be allowed to finally fade away into a quiet cancellation that should have happened well over a decade ago. That type of Simpsons ending might not even be noticed, but at least it would give the Fox network a coveted timeslot worthy of a more popular 30 minutes of television.

The Simpsons (still) airs Sundays at 8/7 Central on the Fox Network and 33 seasons are streaming on Disney+.

Sources: Statista