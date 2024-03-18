The X-Files Getting Another Return With Mulder & Scully, They Need To Get A Well-Deserved Sendoff
The X-Files is the next series to see a potential reboot, and we so desperately want to believe that it’s happening soon. Though it’s too early to know whether we’ll be offered a limited-run miniseries or multiple seasons, Fox TV Group chairman Gary Newman has gone on record saying that he’s hopeful about the prospect of seeing David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson reprise their respective roles as Fox Mulder and Dana Scully. Fellow chairman Dana Walden also confirmed that something is in the works, but the project isn’t quite ready for active development.
Alligning The Actors’ Schedules Could Be Hard
As of this writing, conversations about The X-Files reboot solely involve scheduling logistics. Until all of the key players involved can line up their schedules to work on the series, there’s no way to know what kind of timeline we’re talking about for a production timeline or release date.
Outside of The X-Files, Gillian Anderson is involved with the upcoming Tron: Ares movie, which is in active production and slated for a 2025 release. Other upcoming titles starring Anderson include Scoop and The Salt Path, both of which are presently in the post-production phases. Duchovny is currently attached to an upcoming TV series called Malice, which is currently in the pre-production phases and shrouded in mystery.
In other words, we can’t get too ahead of ourselves because it wouldn’t be an X-Files reboot without David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson fully on board.
One Of The Biggest Shows In The ’90s
The X-Files kicked off in 1993, and quickly garnered a significant cult following before eventually becoming a pop-culture mainstay. For context, season 1 of The X-Files topped out with an average of 12 million viewers per episode. By season 5, viewership numbers exceeded 27 million before steadily descending, landing at the 10 million mark upon the series’ original conclusion.
The Movies And Revival Seasons Were Hit And Miss
Since its series finale, The X-Files saw two revivals in the form of season 10 (2016) and season 11 (2018). Though both seasons were met with mixed reviews, the natural chemistry between Duchovny and Anderson was still apparent, which gave viewers hope that it wouldn’t be the last time they’d see Mulder and Scully working together on supernatural cases. Outside of television, The X-Files franchise spawned two feature films, 1998’s The X-Files and 2008’s I Want to Believe, as well as three video games, and a comic book series of the same name.
Mulder And Scully Were A Dynamic Duo
During its initial run, The X-Files won over audiences through its character development and superbly supernatural storytelling. The series places its focus on Special Agent Fox Mulder, a criminal profiler turned conspiracy theorist tasked with investigating a number of unsolved cases involving paranormal activity. Because of his unconventional approach, wild theories, and willingness to go against the grain, the bureau partners him up with Dana Scully, a medical doctor and skeptic whose investigative approach is more grounded in science and logic.
In the classic odd-couple fashion, Mulder and Scully often butt heads because Mulder desperately wants to prove that the government is hiding the existence of alien life from the public. Scully, who was initially assigned to oversee Mulder’s investigations and keep him in check, often finds herself unable to explain the logic-defying phenomena she’s exposed to while working with Mulder.
A Chance To Send The Franchise Out On A High Note
In an ideal world, The X-Files reboot will embody the skeptical spirit of the original series and keep the franchise relevant for years to come. It’s hopefully only a matter of time before the stars align, and we continue to search for the truth.
Source: Deadline