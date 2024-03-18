The X-Files Getting Another Return With Mulder & Scully, They Need To Get A Well-Deserved Sendoff

As of this writing, conversations about The X-Files reboot solely involve scheduling logistics. Until all of the key players involved can line up their schedules to work on the series, there’s no way to know what kind of timeline we’re talking about for a production timeline or release date.

Outside of The X-Files, Gillian Anderson is involved with the upcoming Tron: Ares movie, which is in active production and slated for a 2025 release. Other upcoming titles starring Anderson include Scoop and The Salt Path, both of which are presently in the post-production phases. Duchovny is currently attached to an upcoming TV series called Malice, which is currently in the pre-production phases and shrouded in mystery.

In other words, we can’t get too ahead of ourselves because it wouldn’t be an X-Files reboot without David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson fully on board.